Man shot to death in St. Louis Friday morning

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan police are investigating the shooting death of a man Friday in St. Louis' Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

A man was found shot shortly before 2:45 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Temple Place, according to St. Louis police.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have not released the man's identity.

St. Louis police's Homicide Division was requested to the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update the information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.