Homicide requested after man shot to death in St. Louis' Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Division was requested to a shooting reported in St. Louis’ Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood Tuesday afternoon that left a man dead.

The department’s public information officer Evita Caldwell said officers received a call regarding a shooting in the 1600 block Burd Avenue about a man who had been shot.

Caldwell said the man was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been provided by police as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Homicide Division is handling the ongoing investigation.

Investigators had portions of the parking lot behind the former Arlington School building blocked off with police tape. The school was closed in 1993 and was converted into apartments.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the division at 314-444-5371 or provide an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

There is no further information provided at this time.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.