Man shot to death, woman taken into custody in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman was taken into custody and homicide detectives are investigating after a man was fatally shot in north St. Louis Wednesday evening.

Police said they were called to the 4400 block of Clarence Avenue at around 7:20 for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man unconscious and not breathing as a result of a gunshot wound.

Police did not say what they think led to the shooting, but they did say a woman was the one who fired the shots. She remained on the scene of the shooting and was taken into custody by police.