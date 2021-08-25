Man shot to death, woman taken into custody in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman was taken into custody and homicide detectives are investigating after a man was fatally shot in north St. Louis Wednesday evening.
Police said they were called to the 4400 block of Clarence Avenue at around 7:20 for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man unconscious and not breathing as a result of a gunshot wound.
Police did not say what they think led to the shooting, but they did say a woman was the one who fired the shots. She remained on the scene of the shooting and was taken into custody by police.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.