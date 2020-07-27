Man shot on the Delmar Loop Sunday night

The man drove to a nearby gas station after the shooting

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the back on the Delmar Loop overnight.

The shooting happened at around 11:18 p.m. Sunday on the 6100 block of Delmar Boulevard, near a strip of popular restaurants and businesses, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Witnesses in the area reported hearing several shots around the time of the shooting.

After the shooting, the man drove a couple of blocks east to a gas station at Delmar and Goodfellow boulevards, where officers responded.

The man was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital. A car at the gas station appeared to have two bullet holes in its front passenger window and five in its windshield.

Police gave no further information on the circumstances of the shooting.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.