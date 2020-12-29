Man shot after confronting suspected car burglar in downtown St. Louis

The man was shot in the torso and was taken to the hospital for treatment

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot after he confronted someone who was breaking into his car in downtown St. Louis early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the scene near North Fourth and Pine streets around 1:30 a.m.

A man told police he caught a person breaking into his car. The burglar shot him and took off in a grey sedan, according to a preliminary police report.

The man was shot in the torso and was taken to the hospital. Police said his vitals were stable.