Man shot while driving downtown, restaurant damaged by gunfire Sunday night

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot while driving in downtown St. Louis, and a restaurant was damaged by the gunfire Sunday night.

St. Louis Metropolitan police said a 31-year-old man came up to an officer on the street at around 6:30 p.m. and said he had just been shot while driving. The man was shot in the upper back and taken to the hospital. He was listed in serious condition.

Police searched the area where the man said the shooting happened and found spent shell casings in the street on the 1200 block of Pine Street.

While investigating the shooting, police discovered that a restaurant, Chris' at the Docket, had three large windows broken by the gunfire.

No arrests have been made in the incident as of Monday afternoon. The incident report listed three "unknown subjects" as suspects in the case.