Man shot while driving on I-70 in St. Louis Saturday night

According to an incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the victim told police he was shot at about 10:40 p.m. while driving east on I-70 near Broadway.

Police were called after the victim, a 19-year-old man, arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds. He told police he was driving on I-70 when his car's window shattered and he felt a pain in his arm.

He said he got off the highway and drove to a home on Ridge Avenue. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the man had stable vital signs while being treated at the hospital.