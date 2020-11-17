Man shot during carjacking in Central West End

Three other people were inside the man's car when three men stole the SUV at gunpoint just after 11 p.m. at the busy St. Louis intersection

ST. LOUIS — A Wildwood man was shot in front of three of his friends during a carjacking in the Central West End Monday night.

The other victims included another man and two women all in their early 20s from suburban St. Louis. One was from unincorporated St. Louis County just outside of Des Peres, another lives near Florissant, and the third lives in Ferguson, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

Police were called to the intersection of Maryland and Euclid avenues at 11:10 p.m. where they found a 21-year-old man lying in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound to his left arm.

The victims told police they were parked at the intersection when three men approached them with handguns and ordering them out of a 2014 Audi Q5 SUV.

One of the attackers grabbed the man, pulled him out of the car and fired a single gunshot, striking the victim in the arm.

All three men then took off in the white SUV and fled south along Euclid Avenue.