20-year-old man shot in Dutchtown Friday afternoon

The man was found unconscious and not breathing, police said

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a 20-year-old man was shot in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood Friday afternoon.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue around 4:05 p.m.

A man was found unconscious and not breathing. His condition has not been made available as of this time.

Police said there are no further details available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more confirmed information.

As of Jan. 15, there have been 10 homicides in the City of St. Louis.

In 2020, the city had 262 homicides, which was a near record number. The record number is 267, which was back in 1993.