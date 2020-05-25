Charges: St. Louis man shot ex-girlfriend in the neck

The woman who was fatally shot has been identified as 22-year-old Lawren Mitchell

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting in St. Louis County.

The shooting happened in the 5200 block of Lucas and Hunt Road around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on 27-year-old Darius Ware for one count of second-degree murder.

According to the probable cause statement, Ware and a woman were formerly in a romantic relationship and the two were arguing when Ware became “enraged” and shot her in the neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman has been identified as 22-year-old Lawren Mitchell. Ware was identified by a witness and members of the victim’s family. Police said video further confirmed that Ware was at the scene and arguing with the victim. He was then seen leaving the scene.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are conducting the investigation.