Investigation underway after man shot in Glasgow Village

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday

GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Glasgow Village Wednesday afternoon.

According to a St. Louis County Police Department spokesperson, around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Shepley Drive.

A man was found with at least one gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital for life-saving treatment.

Police said another man fled from the scene and they believe the involved parties were known to one another.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident or to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.