Man shot on Gravois Road in Affton

AFFTON, Mo. — A man was found shot Wednesday morning near a Total Access Urgent Care on Gravois Road in Affton.
Police officers with St. Louis County's Affton Southwest Precinct responded to a call for a shooting shortly before 5 a.m. in the 9500 block of Gravois Road where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to a local hospital for life-saving treatment, according to St. Louis County police.
No information about the victim or circumstances surrounding the shooting was released.
This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it is confirmed by 5 On Your Side.
