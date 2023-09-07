Man fatally shot in Hamilton Heights neighborhood Thursday afternoon

The victim is believed to be in his 50s.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man in north St. Louis Thursday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the 5900 block of Hamilton Terrace, in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

A man was found shot in the left arm. He was not conscious or breathing when police arrived on scene.

St. Louis police's Homicide Division is investigating the shooting.

No additional information was released about the man.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."