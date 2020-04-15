ST. LOUIS — A man was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis, according to police.

At about 4:49 p.m., officers responded to the area of Harney and Genevieve, which is in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

The police department said officers arrived to find a man in his 30s who had been shot several times. He was unconscious when emergency crews rushed him to a nearby hospital. Police did not have an update on his condition.

At this time, police are investigating the incident as a first-degree assault. No information about a potential suspect was released. No further details are available at this time.

Latest local headlines: