ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a man was found shot in the head and killed in north St. Louis Monday night.

Police said the shooting happened at around 8:10 p.m. near the intersection of Lillian Avenue and Norwich Place in St. Louis' Walnut Park West neighborhood.

Police said the man was pronounced dead a short time later.