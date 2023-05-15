2 shot in O'Fallon Park Monday night, police say

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at O'Fallon Park, near West Florissant and Athlone avenues.

O'FALLON, Mo. — Two people were shot Monday night after a reported shooting in St. Louis' O'Fallon neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at O'Fallon Park, near West Florissant and Athlone avenues, according to St. Louis police. There were reportedly several shell casings on the ground at the scene inside the park.

Police said the first victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso. He was unconscious and not breathing. St. Louis EMS took the man to an area hospital.

Police also said a second victim, suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen and rear was taken to a hospital. They are being treated for their injuries.

Police did release any further information about the shooting incident or further updates about the victim.

Correction note: An initial report from police said the first victim died, but that report was later corrected.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this story as soon as information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.