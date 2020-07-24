x
25-year-old man shot in St. Louis' West End neighborhood

The man was found with a gunshot wound to his back
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a 25-year-old man was shot in north St. Louis Friday afternoon.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Hodiamont Avenue, which is in the West End neighborhood, around 4:10 p.m.

The man was found with a gunshot wound to his back. Police said he was conscious and breathing when he was transported to a hospital.

Police said there is no suspect information available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

