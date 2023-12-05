Man shot during Tower Grove South home break-in

Police said early investigation suggests two suspects broke into the man's home and shot him.

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot Friday morning during a break-in of his home, St. Louis police say.

The shooting happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Humphrey Street in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.

The victim was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital by EMS.

No additional information was released about the shooting.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.