ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the back during an attempted hold-up in downtown St. Louis Sunday night.

Police said a man was in his early 20s was near the intersection of 9th and Pine Streets at around 9 p.m. when someone tried to rob him at gunpoint. During the attempted robbery, the gunman shot him in the back.

Police said the man was conscious and breathing when police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.

More local news:

RELATED: Man shot outside The Post in Maplewood by bar employee

RELATED: Union head says progress being made but lots of work needed to end UAW strike

RELATED: Cardinals are in the playoffs, here's what has to happen for them to win the Central