Man shot in back inside St. Louis homeless shelter Sunday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the back Sunday afternoon inside the Biddle Housing Opportunity Center, the downtown homeless shelter owned by the City of St. Louis.
Police said they were called to the Biddle Housing Opportunities Center on North Tucker for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man shot in the back.
He was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.
The Biddle Housing Opportunities Center is a facility owned by the City of St. Louis and operated by City Hope, one of the region's largest housing and employment assistance organizations. The Biddle House provides temporary shelter and resources for single adult men experiencing homelessness.