x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (5) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

crime

Man shot in chest in north St. Louis Wednesday morning

He was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the chest in north St. Louis Wednesday morning.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at 7:25 a.m. to the 4100 block of Farlin Avenue, which is in the area of Fairgrounds Park. Officers found a man who had been shot in the chest.

He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital. Police didn't give his condition but said his wounds weren't life-threatening.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

More local crime

RELATED: New strike force to combat drug trafficking, gangs and violence in St. Louis

RELATED: 19-year-old woman shot in domestic assault incident in north St. Louis

RELATED: Man charged with arson in connection with Islamic center fire

RELATED: Court docs: Webster Groves man used kitchen knife in fatal stabbing

RELATED: St. Louis County dispatcher shot while driving along Interstate 270