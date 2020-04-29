Man shot in chest in north St. Louis Wednesday morning

He was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the chest in north St. Louis Wednesday morning.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at 7:25 a.m. to the 4100 block of Farlin Avenue, which is in the area of Fairgrounds Park. Officers found a man who had been shot in the chest.

He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital. Police didn't give his condition but said his wounds weren't life-threatening.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.