ST. LOUIS — A man was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after being shot in the chest in St. Louis.

Police said they were called to the 1500 block of Chouteau at around 5:45 for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.

Police said two men ran from the scene before they could arrive. Police placed about a dozen evidence makers were on the parking lot of Salama's Market and nine more across the street.

The investigation is ongoing.