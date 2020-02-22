WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. — A man drove himself to the hospital after being shot multiple times in Washington County, Missouri, Friday evening.

Police said they were called to the hospital after the man showed up with gunshot wounds.

He told police he was driving on Lodgestone Lane outside Potosi when his back window suddenly shattered. When he got out of the car to see what happened, a man he had a previous dispute with came up to him and shot him multiple times in the chest.

The victim jumped back into his car and drove himself to the hospital. He was treated at Washington County Memorial Hospital before being transferred to a hospital in St. Louis.

Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobson said their officers went to the suspect's house and were waiting for a search warrant.

