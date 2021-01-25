Police discover man in car they pulled over was suffering from gunshot wound to face

Police said they pulled over a car Sunday night. A man inside the car told them he was shot in the face at a north St. Louis apartment Sunday night.

St. Louis County Police said they pulled a car over on the 4200 block of Jennings Station Road in Pine Lawn. When they walked up to the car, they said the driver told them he was shot in the face at the Hillvale Apartments in north St. Louis.

The man was conscious and breathing when he was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Police did not have an update on his condition.

Police were on the scene of the shooting at Hillvale Apartments on the 5800 block of Selber Court to investigate Sunday night.