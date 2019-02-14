ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the head during a carjacking just ouside his home. St. Louis Police said it happened Wednesday night in the 1200 block of Hodiamont.

Police say two suspects, 14 and 16 years old, shot the man and stole his car.

5 On Your Side spoke with the victim’s wife, who did not want to show her face. She said she, her husband and their three young kids had just returned home. Her husband helped them get settled inside and then returned to the car. That’s when the teens approached him.

The wife said her husband was able to make his way into their apartment. She called 911, and he was taken to the hospital.

“I was feeling all kinds of things. I was overwhelmed, in pain in my heart. It was heavy,” she said.



They moved to St. Louis from Kenya nine years ago for a better life.

“I came here to look for a better opportunity, job, school,” she said.

Now, she is not sure if it is safe enough to stay.

"I’ll move as soon as possible," she said.

Police say they found a gun when they arrested the teenage suspects. They are both now in the custody of juvenile courts in St. Louis County.