ST. LOUIS — A man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after he was shot in the head near O'Fallon Park in north St. Louis Monday night.

Police were called to the intersection of West Florissant and Harris right on the edge of the park at around 8:15. When they got there, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was conscious and breathing when he was rushed to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.