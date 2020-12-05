Man in critical condition after shooting in Dutchtown

The man was found shot in the head in the 3900 block of S. Compton Avenue

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the head in south St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting at 12:21 a.m. in the 3900 block of S. Compton Avenue.

The man, believed to be in his early 20s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said his vitals were not stable when he was transported to a hospital. A homicide investigation is underway.

There was no information on any possible suspects.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

This is the latest incident in the Dutchtown neighborhood. On Sunday, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the 4700 block of S. Spring. He was taken to a hospital where he's in critical condition.



