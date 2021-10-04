Man shot in head while trying to break into cars in south St. Louis, police say

The man was unconscious but breathing when officers arrived on the scene

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the head while trying to break into a car in south St. Louis Monday night, police said.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Iron Street in the Carondelet neighborhood at around 8:30 for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers said he was unconscious but breathing when officers arrived.

Police said the man was trying to break into a car when he was shot. No other information about the shooting was provided.