A man said he was shot while sitting in his car on the border of the Shaw and Compton Heights neighborhoods early Tuesday morning.

The 22-year-old told police three men approached his car in the 3600 block of Castleman. One of the men opened his driver-side door and they started to struggle, police said. The man said that’s when the struggle turned into a shooting.

The man who had opened the car door shot the victim several times in his arm and legs, police reported. All three men ran away.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he's expected to survive.

He described the suspects as being 19 to 20 years old and about 6’0” tall. One man was wearing a green shirt; another man had on a neutral-color hoodie.

