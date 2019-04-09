ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot near a south city park Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the 3400 block of Osage Street, near Marquette Park, around 12:45 p.m.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. His condition has not been provided. The shooting occurred in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

No other details have been provided.

Other local stories

RELATED: Registered sex offender attacks random woman with knife in north St. Louis County

RELATED: U of Illinois student arrested after noose found in elevator

RELATED: Man charged with second-degree murder in 28-year-old man’s death