ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot near a south city park Wednesday afternoon.
Police responded to the 3400 block of Osage Street, near Marquette Park, around 12:45 p.m.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. His condition has not been provided. The shooting occurred in the Dutchtown neighborhood.
No other details have been provided.
