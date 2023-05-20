Police identify man fatally shot Wednesday in St. Louis

Police on Saturday identified the man as Kirk Lowe Jr., 40, of St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department identified the man on Saturday as Kirk Lowe Jr., 40, of St. Louis.

Officers responded at 4:19 p.m. Wednesday to a shooting on the 4200 block of Cook Avenue, located in the Vandeventer neighborhood. Lowe was found shot in the chest inside his vehicle. He was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A homicide investigation is underway. Police did not have information on possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department's Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.