ST. LOUIS — Police officers and emergency crews are on the scene of a shooting in the Central West End.

At about 2:50 p.m., the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to Lindell and Sarah, which is right by several stores and fast food restaurants in the Central West End.

Officers arrived to find a man in his 50s with multiple gunshot wounds. He was breathing but in and out of consciousness, responding officers reported. The man was rushed to a hospital. His condition isn't known at this time, police said.

The homicide unit has not been requested in this case at this time, a spokeswoman with the police department confirmed.

Police do not have any further information to share at this time.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will continue to update this story once more information is confirmed.

