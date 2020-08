Around 11 a.m., police responded to a call for a shooting in the 900 Block of Canaan in St. Louis’ Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed after being shot in the head in north St. Louis on Sunday.

Around 11 a.m., police responded to a call for a shooting in the 900 Block of Canaan Avenue in St. Louis’ Baden neighborhood.

He was pronounced dead at the scene

The man’s identity has not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.