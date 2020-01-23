ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a 40-year-old man was shot in the head and killed in north St. Louis Wednesday night.

Police said the shooting happened at around 7:40 near the intersection of Walton Avenue and Page Boulevard. Police said the man was unconscious and not breathing when they arrived.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. He has not been identified.

Homicide detectives were called in to investigate. The investigation is ongoing.

