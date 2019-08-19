ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police in west St. Louis County are investigating an early morning shooting in an area not known for crime.

St. Louis County officers responded to the Willows on Weidman apartment complex near Manchester at about 2:30 a.m. where a man in his 20s was shot.

A woman who knows the victim told 5 On Your Side's Brandon Merano that they were all hanging out a friend's apartment having a few drinks. She said her friend stepped outside to smoke a cigarette. When he came back inside, the woman said he went to the wrong apartment patio door and the man inside that apartment shot him. She said the man who fired the shot ran off.

Police confirmed with 5 On Your Side that her account appears to be what happened.

Police have not made any arrests and don’t have any further information to release at this time. They have not given any updates on the man's condition.

Two robberies also happened around the same time in the area, but as of right now, police don’t believe they’re connected.

