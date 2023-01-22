Man shot, injured after shooting at Conoco gas station

Police said the 22-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital. He was unconscious and not breathing.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating the scene of a shooting Sunday evening at a local gas station that left a man injured and initially unresponsive.

Police said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. at 3100 S. Kingshighway, which is blocks away from Tower Grove Park near Central Visual Performing Arts High School.

Staff at the Sonic Drive-In near the intersection told us the shooting happened at the Conoco gas station at 3165 S. Kingshighway Boulevard in St. Louis.

Police said the victim is a 22-year-old man who was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unconscious and not breathing.

He was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in stable condition. Police said he is currently in surgery.

Earlier this month two other shootings happened at local Conoco gas stations.

One happened in the parking lot of the Conoco gas station at 4355 South Broadway that resulted in a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She later died at a local hospital.

Another one happened at a different Conoco, located at 1314 Gravois Avenue. A man was found with a gunshot wound to his torso in the gas station parking lot. He was also taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.