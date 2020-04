ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the arm and injured Tuesday night while he was driving on Interstate 70 in St. Louis.

Police said the man was driving westbound on I-70 near North Grand when he was shot. Police said the shooting happened at around 8:20 p.m.

The man was alert and breathing when police arrived.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

No further information was released.

