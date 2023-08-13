Man shot while driving on I-70 Saturday

A 26-year-old man was shot in the right leg.

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot while driving on the interstate Saturday afternoon.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at about 2 p.m. on Interstate 70 westbound at Riverview Boulevard.

The victims told police an orange Dodge Charger followed them onto I-70 from Union Boulevard. Once on the interstate, the Charger pulled alongside the victims' vehicle and fired four or five gunshots at the two victims.

The 26-year-old man in the car had been shot in the right leg. The victims then pulled off the interstate to the 5700 block of Floy Avenue and called 911. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was listed with stable vital signs.

The 27-year-old woman in the car was uninjured.

St. Louis police found a scene on the interstate, and are investigating the shooting.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.