Man shot into home in Metro East over car sale dispute, police say

Police said Andrew Porter was in a dispute with a family member of the victim over a car sale that went bad

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A man was charged Tuesday after police said he fired into an O'Fallon, Illinois, home and struck a man in the leg Monday afternoon.

Andrew Porter, a 26-year-old St. Louis man, was charged with aggravated battery and multiple other felonies in connection with the Monday afternoon incident.

O'Fallon, Illinois, police said the shooting happened at around 3 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, a man told them he was in his home on Atlantic Drive when someone shot into the home. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the lower leg. He was treated at the hospital and released.

During their investigation, police found that Porter had a dispute with a member of the victim's family over a car sale. They said this motivated Porter to target the home and fire shots into the building.

Porter was taken into custody in St. Louis Tuesday and is being held pending a transfer to St. Clair County.

In all, he was charged with aggravated battery, possession of a stolen firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated fleeing or eluding police and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied building. All the charges are felonies.

Porter will be held on a $250,000 bond in St. Clair County.