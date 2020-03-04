ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in north St. Louis late Thursday night.

Police responded to N. Grand Boulevard and Cass Avenue around 11:40 p.m. This is in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

A man was found with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital, police said.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

OTHER STORIES

RELATED: Man, woman shot in north St. Louis Thursday night

RELATED: Homeowner shoots man during home invasion in St. Charles County