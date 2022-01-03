Man shot, killed near 7-Eleven in south St. Louis Monday afternoon

A 7-Eleven parking lot in the area was blocked off by crime scene tape. About 10 evidence markers were placed on the parking lot.

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed in south St. Louis Monday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened at around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Gravois and Jefferson avenues. Police said he was shot multiple times and was unconscious and not breathing when they arrived.

A 7-Eleven parking lot in the area was blocked off by crime scene tape. About 10 evidence markers were placed on the parking lot.

Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.

Police did not provide any information about a possible suspect.

No other information about the incident has been provided.