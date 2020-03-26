BERKELEY, Mo. — A man in his 30s was shot and killed in Berkeley, Missouri, Wednesday night.

A St. Louis County Police Department spokesman said a Berkeley police officer was on patrol on Jonas Place near I-170 when he noticed a man face-down on the pavement. When the officer got out of the car to investigate, he found the man was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later. Police believe he was in his mid-30s.

The Berkeley Police Department called the St. Louis County Police Department a short time later to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or leave an anonymous tip for CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

