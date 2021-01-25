Man shot and killed overnight in St. Louis

A 5 On Your Side photographer counted more than 40 evidence markers clustered on the road next to several cars

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed late Sunday night in St. Louis' Columbus Square neighborhood.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded just before midnight to a shooting on the 900 block of Carr Street. Officers found a man with several gunshot wounds near the entrance of a building.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. He hasn't been identified.

The road was taped off early Monday morning as police investigated. A 5 On Your Side photographer counted more than 40 evidence markers clustered on the road next to several cars.

A homicide investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Also Sunday night, a man and 7-year-old Dmyah Fleming were shot and killed on the 4000 block of Laclede Avenue in the Central West End. She is the second child to die from gun violence in St. Louis this year.