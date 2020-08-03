ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed in St. Louis’ Columbus Square neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 1400 block of N. Eighth Street around 3 a.m.

A man was found shot in the head and back. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released. Police have not provided any suspect information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

