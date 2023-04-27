Man shot, killed in downtown St. Louis near Kiener Plaza

St. Louis police are investigating.

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed in downtown St. Louis near Kiener Plaza Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a shooting shortly after 3:30 p.m. at the 7th Street and Market Street intersection, near Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a press conference, a spokesperson said the victim was a Kiener Plaza regular who was known to skateboard in the area. He was taking a break from skating and was sitting on a bench when the suspect approached him.

A verbal altercation began and shots were fired, police said.

There is no information available on the suspect as of Thursday evening.

St. Louis police's homicide division was requested.

This is breaking news. 5 On Your Side will update as information is confirmed.

