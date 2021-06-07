Man shot to death while driving in Metro East, Major Case Squad investigating

A 35-year-old man was shot and killed while driving in Madison, Illinois, Monday morning. A woman was also injured in the resulting crash.

MADISON, Ill. — A man was shot and killed while driving in Madison, Illinois, Monday morning.

In a press release, the Major Case Squad said officers from the Madison Police Department were called to the intersection of 4th Street and Alton Avenue at around 11:45. The incident was called in as a shooting, traffic crash and man down.

When they arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Gateway Regional Medical Center but died from his injuries a short time later. He was identified as 35-year-old Gerald Wiley.

The press release said a woman was in the car with Wiley and was injured in the resulting traffic crash. She was listed in stable condition.

The Major Case Squad was called in to help with the investigation. The press release said about 20 MCS investigators are working on the case.