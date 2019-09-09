EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man was found shot to death in East St. Louis Sunday afternoon.

According to Illinois State Police, 23-year-old Montez Jackson was found shot at 6th and MLK Drive around 3:15 p.m.

He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Jackson is from Cahokia. Police do not have any suspects in custody.

No other details have been released.

In north St. Louis, five people were shot within nine hours from Sunday evening to Monday morning.

