ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened along Page Boulevard Friday night.

Officers responded at 8:48 p.m. in the 5800 block of Page, which is right at Goodfellow Boulevard in the West End neighborhood.

Police arrived to find a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to his chest. He wasn’t alert or breathing, police said. The incident has been classified as a homicide. The police department’s homicide unit responded to the scene.

5 On Your Side crews on the scene showed police tape surrounding the parking lot of the St. Louis Fish & Chicken restaurant.

Police have not released any further details at this time.

According to data from St. Louis police, this is the 101st shooting of the year in the city. It's the 21st homicide by gun in 2020, and the seven homicide by gun in February.

