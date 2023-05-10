Man shot, killed in Greater Ville neighborhood of St. Louis

A 50-year-old man was found at the home with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened at about 1:10 p.m. at a home on the 4000 block of Kennerly Avenue. A 50-year-old man was found at the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers.

Video from the scene showed a black police barrier on the front porch of a home. Officers were investigating the area as crime scene photos were being taken.

Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.

Police have not provided any other information about the incident as of this writing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide detectives at 314-444-5371 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.