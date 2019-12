ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in St. Louis’ Hamilton Heights neighborhood Friday night.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Semple around 8:15 p.m. where a man was found shot. He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have not released any other information.

